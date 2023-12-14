Man charged with teens in Delhi Twp. smoke shop break-in, fatal shooting of 16-year-old

An adult has been charged alongside several teenagers in an October break-in at a Delhi Township smoke shop, in which an employee shot and killed one of the alleged intruders.

Amontae Carter, 19, was arrested Thursday morning by Cincinnati police in Winton Hills, officials with the Delhi Township Police Department said in a press release. He is facing charges of murder and burglary, but it remains unclear what alleged role each suspect played in the incident.

Court documents related to Carter's arrest weren't available Thursday afternoon.

In October, three teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested and collectively charged with counts including murder, burglary, receiving stolen property and auto theft.

Travis Johnson, 16, was shot and killed early on Oct. 20 by an employee at the VIP Smoke Shop on Delhi Road after as many as four or five people broke into the business, according to Delhi Township police and Hamilton County Coroner's Office records.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Jail records show Carter was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fourth arrest made in Delhi Twp. smoke shop break-in, fatal shooting