Man charged with terror offence over PSNI data leak appears in court

A man charged with two terror offences over Northern Ireland’s biggest data breach was trying to identify the home addresses of police officers named in the leak and had images of explosive detonators on his phone, a court heard on Monday.

Christopher Paul O’Kane, 50, was charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of two mobile phones for use in terrorism at Coleraine magistrates’ court in Co Antrim.

Personal data on all almost 10,000 serving members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI ), was mistakenly published earlier this month in response to a Freedom of Information request.

The court, which was sitting in Ballymena, was told O’Kane, from Main Street, in Feeny, was arrested at his home on Friday and two phones were discovered in his bedroom.

A PSNI officer told the court that O’Kane was in possession of a spreadsheet containing names from the data leak on a phone found at his Dungiven home. The court heard that parts were highlighted which included details of sections of officers.

The officer said O’Kane, who refused to stand when the charges were read to him, had registered with a website that could be used to search for addresses using surnames.

Police believe O’Kane was intending to use the data to attempt to identify the home addresses of those named, the officer said,

A defence solicitor said there was no evidence the material had been used for any nefarious purposes or with any intent. Bail was refused and O’Kane, who sat handcuffed between two officers, was remanded in custody for four weeks.

Last week, a 39-year-old man was detained following a search in Lurgan, County Armagh.

He was questioned on suspicion of collection of information likely to be of use to terrorists, and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The leak put details including the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit where they work in Northern Ireland, where the terror threat is classed as severe.

The breach was originally blamed on a junior employee but the information request had in fact gone through five processes in four police departments.

Data breaches

A number of other data breaches have since come to light, including the loss of a police officer’s laptop and notebook which contained details of 42 officers and members of staff after the items fell from a moving vehicle last week.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who has refused to resign, confirmed last week that dissident republicans had access to the information and he believed it would be used to intimidate and target police.

In February, dissident republicans were blamed for the attempted murder of John Caldwell, a senior PSNI detective.

A document with a threatening message posted close to the Sinn Fein office in the Falls Road, Belfast, included information about a substantial number of police officers and staff, although their names had been removed.

Graffiti referring to the Royal Ulster Constabulary, which was replaced by the PSNI after the end of the Troubles, appeared on a west Belfast wall over the weekend, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The words “RUC, beware. See you soon. IRA” were accompanied by a crosshairs symbol.

The same newspaper also reported police in Co Armagh are worried the leaked data is in the hands of The Firm; a gang with a history of execution-style murders and drug dealing.

