Man charged with terrorism in South Africa parliament fire

South Africa Parliament





A man accused of setting a fire that burned down part of the South African parliament complex was charged with terrorism Tuesday, Reuters reports.

Zandile Mafe, 49, last week was charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, two counts of arson and possession of an explosive device.

A terrorism charge was added to his indictment due to his alleged possession of the explosive device.

Mafe was described as homeless at his first court appearance, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors argue Mafe intended to "deliver, place, discharge or detonate" the explosive device at the parliament complex, the AP reported.

The fire Mafe is accused of starting began on Jan. 2 and took firefighters four days to extinguish. About 300 firefighters worked to tame the fire.

The judge in the case ordered Mafe be sent to the Cape Town Valkenberg psychiatric hospital for a month-long assessment. Prosecutors previously submitted a doctor's report that diagnosed Mafe with paranoid schizophrenia, according to prosecution spokesman Eric Ntabazalila.

Mafe denies all charges. A defense lawyer claims Mafe is being used as a scapegoat to cover up for failings of the parliament security.

Mafe's lawyers said he planned to go on a hunger strike if he was not released on bail, but a bail decision has been postponed until his psychiatric assessment is complete.

The fire destroyed the main chamber of the South African National Assembly building, where the parliament convenes. It also damaged other buildings in the complex, where the national legislature has met for 130 years, since the time of British colonial rule.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Mafe was arrested at the scene of the fire on Jan. 2 and found with an explosive device, authorities said. A South African police unit dealing with high-profile crimes has now taken over the investigation and says there could be more arrests related to the fire.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the central Cape Town court building during Mafe's court appearance, to argue that he was innocent.