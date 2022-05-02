Man charged with terrorizing, felonious restraint in Grand Forks

May 1—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Police Department officers on Sunday, May 1, arrested a man and charged him terrorizing and felonious restraint.

According to a release from the GFPD, the man followed a woman into a secure building and requested to use her cellphone. He then followed her into her apartment and assaulted her before fleeing.

Officers later located a man that was identified as the suspect. He was not identified in the police report.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 701-787-8000.