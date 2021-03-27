Man charged after Texas holdup of National Guard with vaccines

An Arizona man already facing state charges in the holdup of an Army National Guard convoy in Texas has been charged federally.

Larry Lee Harris, 66, was charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon in Lubbock County on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas said.

The National Guard was transporting Covid-19 vaccines, but Harris believed a missing woman and girl were in the vans, officials said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Harris allegedly began following the convoy in Lubbock, pulled beside it, showed a handgun, and after the Guard vans pulled over, identified himself as a detective with the gun drawn and demanded to search the vehicles, according to prosecutors. He then started to drive away but pulled a U-turn and demanded to search an engine compartment.

Online federal court records did not appear to be available Friday evening, and it was not clear if Harris has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Jail records show he is in custody but do not list an attorney.

Idalou, Texas, Police Chief Eric C. Williams has said that Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed and called the holdup a dangerous situation.

The Guard personnel were unarmed as they transported vaccines to Matador, Texas, which is northeast of Idalou.

Assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon carries a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted, the U.S. attorney's office said.