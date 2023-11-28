Man charged in Thanksgiving road rage incident in Kettering

Nov. 28—A man was charged in connection to a road rage shooting in Kettering on Thanksgiving night.

Free Robinson, 22, of Kettering, was charged with one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

His bond was set at $25,000 last week. He posted bond on Monday and was not listed as being in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Robinson was taken into custody Thanksgiving night after shots were fired during a road rage incident.

Police responded Thursday evening to the 2400 block of Woodman Drive near the Tenneco plant for a report of shots fired, according to a Kettering police social media post.

Investigators determined a suspect fired multiple shots at another vehicle during a road rage incident.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect was taken into custody.