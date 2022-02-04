Man charged after theft of $1 million in high-end watches from Gold Coast car dealership

A Hammond man is accused of stealing $1 million in valuables, including high-end watches from a Rush Street car dealership last month, Chicago police said.

Carlos Valliant, 38, was identified as “one of the offenders” who entered the Perillo auto dealership Dec. 11 and stole the valuables during a “smash and grab,” Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference Friday.

Valliant was extradited from Indiana and charged with felony theft and burglary Thursday, Brown said. He was also wanted on a warrant.

Taken during the smash and grab attack at Perillo, 834 N. Rush St., were pricey items that included watches, worth about $1 million, police said.

Brown thanked Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who he said worked side by side with police to find suspects.

Valliant, of the 7400 block of Magoun Avenue, iwas due in court later Friday on the charges.

