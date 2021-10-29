Man charged in theft from Fiddleheads denied court diversionary program

Oct. 28—NEW LONDON — A judge in New London this month denied access to a court diversionary program for the 23-year-old man charged with embezzling more than $229,000 from Fiddleheads Food Coop.

Robert Tompkins Jr., who is charged with first-degree larceny, appeared in court on Oct. 21 and had applied for the Accelerated Rehabilitation program. The diversionary program grants first-time offenders a chance to have criminal charges dismissed.

From 2017 to 2020, Tompkins is accused of faking refund transactions and refunding his personal credit card, court records show. Tompkins worked as a systems administrator with access to the store's point-of-sale system. Fiddleheads was notified of suspicious transactions in September 2020 by the co-op's credit card processing company.

More than 30 people, including friends, family and acquaintances, had written to the court vouching for Tompkins' character and urging the court to give the North Stonington man a second chance. The general theme of the letters was that Tompkins was someone who put the needs of others before himself and was an ideal candidate for the diversionary program.

His sister, Aurelia Tompkins, wrote in letter that the two worked together at Fiddleheads and her brother was a dedicated employee who had implemented an online ordering system for the grocery store to meet customers needs during the pandemic.

"It is difficult to reconcile Robert Jr.'s action given his deep devotion and love for Fiddleheads," his parents, Robert Tompkins Sr. and Bonnie Tompkins, wrote in a letter to the court.

"We have watched Robert Jr. make the difficult choice to admit what he was doing and to accept the consequences of his actions with resolve and determination to complete a full restitution. We are certain his integrity and character will grow from this experience and that he will become a valuable member of our society," the parents wrote.

Judge Hillary B Strackbein denied Tompkins' request at a recent court appearance. First-degree larceny is a Class B felony, and by state statute, those accused of Class A or Class B felonies are not eligible for the AR program.

Tompkins' attorney, Jeremiah Donovan, was not immediately available to comment on the case.

In a separate civil court proceeding filed against Tompkins by Fiddleheads, Tompkins acknowledged his actions and on Oct. 19 reached an agreement to pay back all of the money he allegedly stole.

Tompkins, as part of the agreement with Fiddleheads, is to pay back the $229,906 with $20,000 due within 30 days. Tompkins has additionally agreed to make monthly payments starting at $250 per month and increasing incrementally to $750 until 2039 or until the debt is paid.

Tompkins is free on a $50,000 bond and due back in court in his criminal case on Dec. 2.

