Man charged, theft of jewelry in Coventry

Mar. 28—COVENTRY — A man from New Britain is accused of stealing jewelry from a local home while working in the residence.

The man, Leonel Rodriguez, 29, was charged March 13 with second-degree larceny. He is free on bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on May 1.

According to police, the charge dates back to events that occurred in April 2022. Around that time, a Coventry resident reported that she hired a company to repair damage to her home after a pipe burst on the second floor.

Most of the work occurred in April, during which time she stayed in a hotel, but would visit the house each day to check on the progress, the woman said.

During one of the checks she went into the bathroom connected to the master bedroom, where she kept a jewelry box.

When she had last been inside, an accordion folder was on top of the box, and all her jewelry was present. But that folder had since been knocked over and several pieces of jewelry were missing from the box that were worth about $10,000.

Police went to the home and seized the jewelry box, tested it, and found two fingerprints that belonged to Rodriguez.

Police also contacted the company that had employees working at the home in the days before the jewelry was found missing. The company confirmed that two employees were present, including Rodriguez.

The other employee told police that Rodriguez was tasked with turning off the water supply to toilets on the second floor because of a leak. Rodriguez didn't speak with police.

