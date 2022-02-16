Man charged with theft at LLBean

Feb. 16—SOUTH WINDSOR — Leonard C. Hill of Hartford was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him and another individual with stealing about $4,600 of merchandise from LL Bean on Sept. 5.

Police say Hill was arrested Sept. 12 after another theft at LL Bean. South Windsor police sought a warrant for Hill's arrest from the Sept. 5 incident, and he was ultimately arrested and arraigned in Manchester Superior Court Tuesday while in custody on the other charge.

Police charged Hill with organized theft, third degree conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, and third degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

Court records indicate that Hill faces charges in five other cases from 2021, including larceny, forgery, trespassing, and criminal impersonation. Hill is being held on bond of $49,000. His next court date is Feb. 28.

