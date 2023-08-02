Man charged for theft of UH Hilo van, toolbox from residence

Aug. 2—A 32 year-old man has been charged for theft of a van from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and of a rolling toolbox and contents from a Hilo residence.

The Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney said that the theft charges against Logan Arruda-Lorenzo stemmed from two separate incidents.

On June 16 allegedly stole a Ford van from the university. He was charged with first-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. On April 28 he allegedly stole the Milwaukee brand rolling toolbox and contents from a residence on S. Wilder Road in Hilo. He was charged with second-degree theft following the incident.

First-degree theft is felony that carries a penalty of a either a 10-year prison term or four years of probation and up to 18 months in jail. Second-degree theft is also a felony offense that can result in a five-year prison sentence or four years probation and up to a year in jail.