Man charged in theft of van, credit cards from Mystic business

Aug. 13—A New London man has been charged with breaking into a Mystic business and stealing a van and the owner's credit cards.

Carl B. Dawkins, 30, of 26 Sanders St. was arrested on a warrant on July 30 by the Groton Town Police Department and charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, credit card theft, sixth-degree larceny and more than a dozen counts of illegal use of a credit card.

Police served the warrant while he was in custody at the New London Superior Court G.A. 10 courthouse in connection with another case, more than two months after he allegedly broke into the Mystic business.

On May 24 at 7:45 a.m., police responded to reports of thefts at J.F. Shiman Painting in the Mystic Business Park at 800 Flanders Road. The owner said the building had been broken into and one of the company's vans had been stolen, as well as several tools.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man wearing a T-shirt with the cartoon character "The Last Airbender," jeans, a Yankees hat, a black face mask and white socks — with no shoes — breaking in through the door and stealing keys to a 2016 Ford T-150 transit van.

Videos then show the man stealing various tools, including a circular saw, and loading them into a gray Ford that was reported stolen from Stamford, before stealing the company's van. An officer later confirmed that Ford was stolen from a person in Stamford and found abandoned in a parking lot at the Mystic business.

The owner of the painting business also reported, a few days after the break-in, that multiple fraudulent purchases were made on his credit card. Police said those purchases had been made, or attempted, at Walmart in Groton, Home Depot in Montville, Gulf Express in Groton, Foot Locker in Stamford, Mohegan Sun and an MTA station in New York.

Groton police issued a bulletin with images from the surveillance footage and received notice from the Waterford Police Department that they had arrested Dawkins for driving another vehicle that was stolen from Stamford and he matched the description.

Police learned Dawkins was on parole at the time of the thefts. Although his parole officer could not identify him based on the surveillance photos, his GPS monitor showed he was at the business park at the time of the crimes.

Dawkins also was arrested May 27 in Waterford and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to have headlights on, third-degree larceny, possession of less than a half-ounce of cannabis and failure to comply with fingerprint requests.

He was being held at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in lieu of a $75,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court in New London on Sept. 24 for the charges he faces from Groton Town and Waterford police.

Dawkins also was arrested on June 11 by state police at Troop E in Montville and was charged with possession of a weapon in a correctional facility, unauthorized conveyance of items into correctional institute and failure to comply with a fingerprint request. He was scheduled to appear in court Oct. 13 in Norwich in that case.

He has several previous convictions stemming from arrests in Stamford over a number of years, including convictions for tampering with a vehicle and possession of narcotics in 2012, burglary in 2013, robbery in 2015, violation of probation in 2016.

