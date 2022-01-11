Man charged with theft from vehicle

Jan. 10—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man on a theft charge Sunday.

At about 8 p.m., police headed to South Fry Street after a caller called E911 saying someone had stolen money from inside her car, a Valdosta Police Department report said.

The victim told offiers she heard her car door shut and when she went to the car the suspect was inside. She pointed the suspect out to officers, who detained him. Another witness also saw the incident, police said.

The suspect, a 43-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with felony theft by entering an auto.

"The victim's quick actions led to this offender being arrested while still on scene. We would remind everyone to please lock your vehicle doors and remove all valuables every time you leave your vehicle unattended," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

