Man charged for threatening 70-year-old man with a knife in Honolulu Chinatown

A man was charged for allegedly threatening an elder with a knife in Honolulu’s Chinatown.

Ernantes K. Moses, 35, was charged on Sunday with first-degree terroristic threatening for threatening a 70-year-old man in the 100 block of North Nimitz Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

According to Honolulu Police, Moses and the victim did not know each other. The suspect was arrested in Chinatown shortly after the incident. His bail is set at $50,000.

Moses is reportedly a felon who previously served time for assaulting a man at Ala Moana Beach Park in 2017. He slashed a man’s hand three times and threatened to kill everyone at a birthday party.

The felon was convicted of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault in 2018. He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released in July.

First-degree terroristic threatening is a Class C felony. If Moses is convicted, he may face up to five years in prison.

Featured Image via Christina Boemio

