Man charged with threatening family with machete, police say

Bonnie Washuk, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Nov. 13—A Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a machete, according to the Maine State Police.

Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at 34 Wiswell Lane in Lebanon at about 7:50 p.m., said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The caller told state police that her husband, Maxime Sainteloi, 41, was armed with a bladed weapon and threatening his family. Moss said the weapon was a machete.

Sainteloi left the home before troopers arrived. He was arrested at a Cumberland Farms on Levesque Drive in Elliot and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Moss said.

Sainteloi was transported to the York County Jail. The Maine State Police were assisted by multiple agencies.

Recommended Stories