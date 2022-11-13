Man charged with threatening family with machete, police say
Nov. 13—A Lebanon man was arrested Saturday night after threatening his family with a machete, according to the Maine State Police.
Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at 34 Wiswell Lane in Lebanon at about 7:50 p.m., said Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
The caller told state police that her husband, Maxime Sainteloi, 41, was armed with a bladed weapon and threatening his family. Moss said the weapon was a machete.
Sainteloi left the home before troopers arrived. He was arrested at a Cumberland Farms on Levesque Drive in Elliot and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, Moss said.
Sainteloi was transported to the York County Jail. The Maine State Police were assisted by multiple agencies.