Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.

Security fencing is seen outside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters in Washington, DC on August 15, 2022. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents said he'd never be in their custody.

Adam Bies has since been arrested and is currently in FBI custody.

Prosecutors said the threats were made after FBI agents searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier in August.

A Pennsylvania man who was charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed just days before that he would evade their custody, prosecutors said. Now, he's in federal custody.

Adam Bies of Mercer, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Friday and charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal law enforcement official, the Justice Department said in a Monday statement.

In court documents reviewed by Insider, prosecutors from the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania alleged that 46-year-old Bies posted numerous times to Gab — a social media site frequented by far-right users — to threaten violence against law enforcement.

Prosecutors said the threats came just days after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 8, according to court documents.

"I'm ready for the inevitable. Once you accept reality for what it is instead of what you want or to be, you can move on with your life and get prepared for the inevitable outcome," prosecutors said Bies wrote in one post on August 11, adding that he believes he will die at the hands of law enforcement.

Prosecutors said Bies added: "My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop. I will not spend one second of my life in their custody."

In another post on August 10, prosecutors said Bies wrote: "Every single piece of shit who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their fucking toilets deserves to die. You've declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU."

Authorities arrested Bies on Friday, and he remains in federal custody, the Department of Justice said. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The threats are the latest in a nationwide wave of threats made against the FBI following the Mar-a-Lago raid, which led to federal agents seizing a slew of classified documents.

Both the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have warned that there has been an uptick in violent threats to agents and their families.

Last week, an armed man tried and failed to force his way into an FBI field office in Cincinnati after posting on social media, urging people to attack federal agents. Fences were even constructed outside the FBI headquarters in Washington, DC.

