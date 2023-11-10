Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, feds say

A Georgia man is accused of calling in threats to the office of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal prosecutors told news outlets.

Sean Patrick Cirillo of Macon was arrested on a charge of using phone communications to make threats, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Nov. 9, citing Greene’s office.

Officials said Cirillo, 34, called the Georgia congresswoman’s office twice Wednesday, Nov. 8, and went on a tirade that included threats to shoot Greene “with a sniper rifle,” according to the newspaper.

“I’m going to kill her next week,” he said in a recording of the call obtained by McClatchy News. “I’m going to murder her. I’m going to shoot her in the (expletive) head and kill her. Okay?”

Greene, a far-right Republican, represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which includes several northwestern counties. Authorities didn’t say if the threats were called into the congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. office or her district office in Dalton, Georgia, WXIA reported.

Her office confirmed Cirillo’s arrest on Thursday.

“I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat,” Greene told McClatchy News in a statement. “From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office ... and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars.”

The congresswoman said she has closed her office out of an abundance of caution.

It follows a move by fellow Republican Rep. Rich McCormick, who had to shutter his office after similar threats of violence, according to WAGA.

“Threats of violence must be taken seriously,” Greene said in a statement. “And that’s exactly why I take my Second Amendment rights seriously.”

Cirillo, an alum of the Stratford Academy in Macon, was arrested at a home in Atlanta, Greene’s office told The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Citing public records, the newspaper also reported previous addresses in Florida and North Carolina.

Cirillo is due in Federal Magistrate Court on Nov. 13, WXIA reported, citing federal prosecutors.

