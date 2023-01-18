Man charged with threatening to kill neighbors

Jan. 18—WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Joseph John Walsh, 49, on allegations he threatened tenants of his apartment building after finding cat feces outside his door Tuesday.

Walsh, of 320 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on four counts each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $45,000 bail.

Walsh told police he has been off his psychiatric medications for more than a month and had not been able to get them refilled.

Police responded to the apartment building on a report a man, identified as Walsh, was making threats and acting disorderly just before 11 p.m, according to court records.

Several tenants of the building told police Walsh was slamming items, banging and screaming he was going to harm and murder them, including threatening to stab one person, court records say.

Walsh told police the feud with other tenants has been ongoing and it escalated when he found cat feces outside his door.