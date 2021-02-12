Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

Joe Biden pictured departing the White House to fly on Marine One on a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. (AP)

A North Carolina man has been arrested on charges of issuing threats to assault and kill president Joe Biden and “chop off heads” of White House staff, according to court documents.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, of Gastonia, North Carolina, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if proven guilty.

According to the complaint, Reeves contacted the White House and as well as the US Capitol police switchboards numerous times to communicate threats of inflicting harm to the president, lawmakers, and the staff.

The calls were made between 28 January and February 1.

In one call, Reeves allegedly said, “I am going to [expletive] kill you all, [expletive] the White House,” and “I am going to chop your heads off,” according to the complaint.

Reeves also made similar threats to a secret service agent who contacted him and added that he had done nothing wrong. He said he “had free speech.”

He asked the secret service agent to pick him up and take him to the White House “so he can punch the president in the face, sit in his chair, and stay there until he dies”, the prosecutor said.

Reeves was arrested on 5 February and was produced before court for hearing on 11 February.

“Following today’s hearing, Judge Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody,” said the court in a statement.

Reeves has pleaded not guilty and would be evaluated for his mental health, according to the accused’s attorney Kevin Tate, reported CNN.

President Biden is not the only one to face death threats. Last year, a Kansas man was charged with issuing a death threat to Donald Trump in a Facebook post.

“I’m going to kill Trump in the white house tomorrow at 7 PM,” the man had said.

