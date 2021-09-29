Man charged with threatening the life of Aiken County sheriff, chief of Public Safety

Sep. 29—A former Aiken County resident was arrested in Columbia on Thursday and charged with threatening the life of the Aiken County sheriff and the chief of Aiken Public Safety.

Kenneth Michael Ayers, 37, is charged with two counts of threatening the life of a public official.

On Sept. 19, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from the suspect "[making] comments that he would kill Chief (Charles) Barranco and Sheriff (Michael) Hunt and get away with it" and "kill everyone at the Sheriff's Office," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect called a second time and spoke with the officer who wrote up the report.

Hunt and Barranco were notified and both "affirmed prosecution of the offense," according to the report.

A judge affirmed probable cause was present for two counts of threatening the life of a public official and arrest warrants were submitted, police said.

According to South Carolina Law Enforcement records, Ayers does not have any prior charges or convictions.