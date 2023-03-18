Man charged with threatening security guard with gun at CT DCF office

A Bridgeport man has been charged with allegedly threatening a security guard with a gun at the state Department of Children and Families offices in the Park City, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 100 Fairfield Ave. at about 2:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a man smoking marijuana in the building, and then allegedly threatening a security guard with a gun after he was ordered to leave, police said.

Several minutes later, Earl Livingston Williams, 26, of Bridgeport, was found at the corner of Main and John streets, police said. Williams allegedly was found in possession of what turned out to be a stolen firearm, and was taken into custody, Detective Jeffrey A. Holtz of the Bridgeport Robbery/Burglary Unit said.

Williams is a convicted felon and is on probation, Holtz said in an emailed statement.

Williams is charged with second-degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer/sale of a pistol, third-degree criminal trespass, and and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said a bond of $100,000 was placed on Williams; it was not know if he had postedit Saturday.