Man charged after threatening to shoot up Arkansas elementary school, police say
A man was arrested for threatening to shoot up an elementary school classroom.
On Dec. 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., West Helena Police responded to a shooting threat at JF Wahl Elementary School.
When officers arrived, an employee told them a man, Dalton Jackson, was stalking and making threats to kill them.
Police later found information that Jackson made threats to come to the school, and shoot up a classroom.
An anonymous caller told police that Jackson was driving a gray Nissan sedan in the area of East Cleburne Avenue.
Dalton Jackson was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Death Threats Concerning a School Employee or Student, and Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.
Jackson is being held at Phillips County Detention Center and has a scheduled hearing on Dec. 10.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: