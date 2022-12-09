Man charged after threatening to shoot up Arkansas elementary school, police say

A man was arrested for threatening to shoot up an elementary school classroom.

On Dec. 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., West Helena Police responded to a shooting threat at JF Wahl Elementary School.

When officers arrived, an employee told them a man, Dalton Jackson, was stalking and making threats to kill them.

Police later found information that Jackson made threats to come to the school, and shoot up a classroom.

An anonymous caller told police that Jackson was driving a gray Nissan sedan in the area of East Cleburne Avenue.

Dalton Jackson was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Death Threats Concerning a School Employee or Student, and Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

Jackson is being held at Phillips County Detention Center and has a scheduled hearing on Dec. 10.

