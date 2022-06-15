Man charged after threatening to shoot up Southaven church, police say

What should have been a day of worship at a Southaven church resulted in a heavy police presence surrounding the place of worship.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Southaven Police responded to both Brown Missionary Baptist Church locations on Swinnea Road and Grencliff and Stateline Road and Swinnea Road.

Southaven Police said Quincy A. Higgins called threatening to “shoot up” the church.

He was charged with making a terroristic threat and also has a warrant for contempt of court.

When police arrived to the church, Higgins was on the scene and taken into custody without incident, according to Southaven Police.

A spokesperson for the church emphasized the importance to stay vigilant during the wake of violence that has recently rocked the country.

“We take every threat made against our church very seriously for the safety and protection of our visitors and members,” said the Brown Missionary Baptist Church spokesperson. “As a result of this most recent threat, we are receiving surveillance support from Southaven Police and our internal security team. Every church, business and organization is forced to remain vigilant against the violence taking place across our nation, even in places once considered safe havens.”

The spokesperson went on to say that all in-person activities at the church locations on Wednesday were canceled due to the potential security threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our campuses were temporarily closed today due to a potential security threat,” the spokesperson said. “All BMBC staff, volunteers, students and other personnel are safe and were never in any danger. The Southaven Police Department is currently on the scene at both campuses to ensure there is no further threat to our church. All IN-PERSON meetings, rehearsals and practices are cancelled TODAY, June 15 as a precaution.”

Southaven Police urged the public to avoid the areas of the churches and thanked Brown Missionary for their assistance and patienThe Southaven Police Department would also like to thank the public for their understanding during this sensitive time.

“We are mothers and fathers as well, and we would like to put out as much information as we can during the active scene. However, this would not be prudent, or safe for the officers on scene,” said a spokesperson for the Southaven Police Department. “The Southaven Police Department will continue to use any and all resources to protect our children, and the citizens of Southaven.ce during the course of the investigation.

