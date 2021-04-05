Man charged with threatening in South Windsor incident

Matthew Knox, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 5—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police arrested a man from New Haven early today after they say he went to a local woman's home and threatened to stab her with a knife, police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said.

The man, Tyreese Rubio-Beaulieu, 21, also was charged in connection with an incident in December, when he threatened the same woman and took her car, Cleverdon said.

Police charged him with third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, two counts of second-degree threatening, and two counts of failure to appear.

He was held in lieu of a $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court today.

According to Cleverdon, police were called to the woman's home today after Rubio-Beaulieu showed up at her back door. The two got into a verbal argument, during which Rubio-Beaulieu brandished a knife, Cleverdon said.

He said the man then fled on foot, and police later found him in the area.

Cleverdon said Rubio-Beaulieu was involved in a similar incident on Dec. 26, when he went to the woman's house and threatened her during an argument, before leaving with her car. Cleverdon said Rubio-Beaulieu never brought the car back, so it was eventually reported stolen.

