Man charged in three church break-ins, police say

A Memphis man was arrested after allegedly stealing from three area churches.

Larry Jackson was charged with three counts of Burglary of a Building, Theft of Property $1,000 or less, and two counts of Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

Memphis Police said Raines station officers were called to Riverside Intime Outreach Church on Mitchell Road on March 7.

A church representative told investigators the church shed had been broken into, and lawn care equipment was stolen. The equipment included a push mower, weed eater, and blower. Police said video showed a 1990′s Ford F-150 as the suspect’s vehicle. They said it had a toolbox and unique paint wear patterns on its roof.

On April 2, a second church was burglarized. Airways Station Officers responded to God’s Church Through Christ Temple on Dempster. The pastor told investigators that the church had been broken into overnight, and cameras and a laptop were stolen. The total loss was reported at $1,580.

A few days later, on April 7, Raines Station officers responded to the Cathedral of Praise Church when the staff reported a break-in. They said someone pried open the back door and stole music equipment, including three guitars with an amp, video, and projector. Surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle as a 1990′s Ford F-150 with a toolbox and the same unique paint wear patterns from the Riverside Intime Outreach case.

Monday, the Raines Station Task Force found a 1993 Ford F-150 that matched the description on West Mitchell Road. Specifically, the truck had the same paint color and the specific paint wear patterns as seen in the burglaries. According to police, a guitar case was in plain view in the back seat. A search warrant was executed on the truck, and officers recovered a stolen guitar.

The driver of the truck, 19-year-old Larry Jackson, was taken into custody, and several of the items taken in the burglaries were also recovered.

Jackson was released on a $5,000 bond.

He is due in court on April 18.

