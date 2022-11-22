Man charged with three felonies

Nov. 22—A man who was taken into custody for an arrest warrant stemming from an alleged armed robbery made his initial appearance in court.

Forrest K. Riley, 18, of Lewiston, was charged with robbery, aggravated battery and burglary, all felonies, and was held on a $250,000 bond. He appeared Monday via Zoom before Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert issued the arrest warrant Thursday with bond set at $250,000. Riley was arrested Saturday in Clearwater County.

Another person apprehended in the case, 27-year-old Erik M. Largent, of Lewiston, was charged with felony robbery and burglary. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

When Evans ordered the bond amount, she cited the fact that Riley was allegedly the primary instigator in the case as the reason for leaving Riley's bond higher than Largent's bond.

Riley's next court appearance is set for Monday. The penalty for robbery is a minimum of five years to life in prison and/or $50,000; the penalty for aggravated battery is a maximum of 15 years and/or $50,000; and the penalty for burglary is a maximum of 10 years and/or $50,000.

Evans appointed the law office of Magyar and Rauch as public defender.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the robbery was reported to law enforcement Thursday morning on the 400 block of First Avenue in Lewiston. The victims stated that an unknown man, later identified as Riley, allegedly entered the residence with two other men, including Largent, wearing jackets and ski masks and threatened the two people inside the home with a knife.

One of the victims was allegedly cut in a scuffle with Riley. Riley and the other men with him then allegedly took a computer tower, computer keyboard and musical keyboard, according to the probable cause. However, the victim stated that Riley was the only one who attacked him, according to the probable cause.

The third suspect remains unknown and at large. Those with information can call (208) 746-0171.

