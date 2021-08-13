Man charged with throwing firebomb at car

Aug. 13—KINGWOOD — A Tunnelton man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a car in Kingwood.

Gregory J. Smouse, 32, is charged with conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property, fourth-degree arson, and criminal use of destructive device, explosive material or incendiary device.

At 3:14 a.m. Saturday, a security camera on a home on Sisler Street in Kingwood captured a red two-door Chevrolet Cobalt pull up to a 2003 Mustang parked in front of the house, according to a criminal complaint.

The passenger of the Cobalt is then seen throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail out of that window, which hit the passenger side of the Mustang. The Cobalt is then seen speeding down Sisler Street toward Beverly Street.

At 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the homeowner called 911 and reported they found a Molotov cocktail in front of the vehicle and they had video of the crime, the complaint states. Kingwood police went to Sisler Street and collected evidence.

That evening, the department made a post on its Facebook page about the incident with photos of the Cobalt. By Monday morning, the department received dozens of tips from the community with "several " saying Smouse owned the Cobalt.

About 12:30 p.m. on Monday, someone told police the Cobalt was parked behind a house on Campground Road in Tunnelton, according to the complaint. The owner of that home said Smouse dropped it off around 5 p.m. Saturday. The car was parked about a quarter mile up the hill behind the house hidden behind the weeds. Smouse left the key with the property owner in case he needed to move it.

The Cobalt was towed so it could be searched later.

Smouse's father said he could identify his son's car because he sold it to him, the complaint states. He identified the vehicle at the scene as his son's.

Smouse is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $100, 000 bond.

