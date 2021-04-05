Man charged with throwing rocks at Asian woman, child in car

·1 min read

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with throwing rocks at an Asian woman and her 6-year-old son as they drove down the street last month, authorities said Monday.

It comes as violence against Asian Americans across the country has ramped up in the last year, including several high-profile attacks in California.

Roger Janke, 28, of Fullerton, told police that Koreans in the area were trying to control him, the Orange County district attorney's office said in a news release.

Janke is accused of throwing two rocks at the woman's vehicle on March 31, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield in Fullerton, officials said. The 38-year-old woman drove to a park and called 911.

Janke faces felony charges of violation of civil rights and vandalism as well as a felony hate crime enhancement and a misdemeanor count of throwing a substance at a vehicle. He could serve up to six years in prison.

He is being held on $51,500 bail and has pleaded not guilty. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“A woman and her child should be able to drive down the street without worrying about being attacked because of the color of their skin," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the news release. "Our commitment to continuing to prosecute hate crimes to the fullest extent of the law is sending a strong message to all the haters out there — there is no room for hate here — or anywhere.”

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore to accept COVID-19 digital travel pass from next month

    Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative. Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, where travelers can get clearance to fly to and enter Singapore by showing a smartphone application containing their data from accredited laboratories. The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines.

  • L.A. Stage Alliance shuts down in fallout from treatment of an Asian actor

    The 46-year-old theater association collapses after more than 50 members pull out. Critics say Ovation Awards mistakes reflect long-standing problems.

  • GOP House candidate Sery Kim loses support after xenophobic comments

    Sery Kim, who is campaigning to be a congresswoman from Texas, faces backlash after saying of Chinese immigrants, ‘I don’t want them here at all.’ Two Republican congresswomen from California announced they’ll no longer support GOP House candidate Sery Kim of Texas after disparaging remarks she made about Chinese immigrants, according to a story by NBC News. “I don’t want them here at all,” Kim said during a candidate forum in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

  • A new 'Kung Fu' debuts at a crucial time for Asian Americans

    Up-and-coming actors will sometimes claim to know a variety of skills to be considered for roles, but Olivia Liang set a boundary early in her career. “When I started off in the industry, people would ask me why martial arts wasn’t on my resume because it was such a typecast for Asians to do martial arts roles," said Liang. Liang kept that promise.

  • Jay Leno and why Asian jokes have gotten a pass for so long

    A wave of violent attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders has triggered a national reckoning that’s now finding its way to the comedy world.

  • Former TCU football player turns himself in on family violence charge in Dallas

    Gladney is facing a third-degree felony charge of family violence assault.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Man verbally attacks SJ Chinese family with racist rant

    One of their young children almost opened the door when someone repeatedly knocked and rang their doorbell. Thankfully, he didn't because it was a man, yelling racist comments like "you brought COVID-19." In one clip the man says, "I said it's your neighbor, open the door! You... Communist China!"

  • Indian social commerce Meesho valued at $2.1 billion in new $300 million fundraise

    Meesho said on Monday it has raised $300 million in a new financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 as the Indian social commerce startup works to become the "single ecosystem that will enable all small businesses to succeed online." The new round -- a Series E -- gives the five-year-old startup a valuation of $2.1 billion, up from about $600 million-$700 million in the 2019 Series D investment. The Indian startup, which has raised about $490 million to date, said existing investors Facebook, Prosus Ventures, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway and Knollwood Investment also participated in the new round.

  • L.A. Stage Alliance Ceases Operations After Membership Revolt Following Misidentification Of Asian Ovation Award Nominee

    The L.A. Stage Alliance, the 46-year-old nonprofit service organization behind the Los Angeles-area’s annual Ovation theater awards, has ceased operations following the mass resignation of members last week sparked by the misidentification of an Asian actress during the awards ceremony. “It is with deep regret that the Board of Governors has unanimously decided to cease […]

  • Lee Westwood and Helen Storey exclusive: 'We'll talk nonsense on the course - anything but golf'

    Helen Storey and Lee Westwood are recalling a sliding doors moment from 2019 that might just have tested the resilience of some relationships, never mind act as a catalyst for the remarkable resurgence for one of England golf’s most cherished careers. “It was the Saturday of the Dunhill Links at St Andrews and Lee had missed the cut and was clearly disgusted with his putting,” Storey says. “We were due to go to the Gala Dinner that night in the Old Course Hotel, a big, fancy affair that Lee always enjoys. But I said, ‘Let’s not go there and get sozzled and write off tomorrow. Let’s drive down to Southport now and go to Phil Kenyon’s lab and get it sorted.’ ” Westwood sniggers at the memory. “I’m not sure any of my previous caddies would have got more than a two-word response,” he says. “I enjoy that dinner, loads of interesting sports people to talk to. And to be honest, I fancied a bit of a drink after those three days on the greens. But we went, immediately got into it on Sunday, found a solution by Monday and that was a huge turning point for me.”

  • South Korean period drama axed after backlash against Chinese 'cultural imperialism'

    A big-budget South Korean historical drama has been taken off air after viewers accused the scriptwriter of capitulating to “cultural imperialism” from China to rewrite history. The 16-part series, “Joseon Exorcist”, was withdrawn by Seoul Broadcasting System after it received a hostile public reception after just two episodes, with the scriptwriter and cast issuing apologies. Condemnation of the series has broadened into criticism of China for attempting - once again - to expropriate swathes of Korean culture. Viewers were outraged about historical inaccuracies as well as by the leading characters wearing Chinese clothing and eating dishes more readily served in China, including mooncakes, dumplings and “century eggs”. The South Korean television watchdog had received more than 3,900 complaints by March 24, two days after the second episode aired, a number of public petitions were started on the Korean president’s official web site and at least a dozen companies withdrew advertising and sponsorship, the JoongAng Daily reported. “I sincerely apologise for the trouble my inconsiderate script has caused to viewers over the past few days”, Park Kye-ok, the scriptwriter, said in a statement. “I should have learned from my past mistakes and presented a better story as a writer. I made viewers angry with my lack of judgement”. Mr Park was the target of similar criticism last year for a television project titled “Mr Queen”. And while broadcaster SBS has claimed that “Joseon Exorcist” did not receive foreign capital, it has been reported that Mr Park is under contract to a production firm in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, while a Chinese employee of the company is based at his offices in Seoul and also works for the state-controlled China Daily newspaper. Beijing has used a heavy hand in other screen projects, with the live-action version of Disney's “Mulan” igniting controversy last year after the company allegedly turned a blind eye to China’s human rights record in return for Chinese investment.

  • What Harvard Business School’s New Dean Learned By Talking To Nearly 1,000 Of The School’s Stakeholders

    HBS Dean Srikant Datar says the school has three major 'ambitions' and three 'engines' to accomplish them The post What Harvard Business School’s New Dean Learned By Talking To Nearly 1,000 Of The School’s Stakeholders appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Harry and William "Put Aside Their Differences" to Sign Off on Princess Diana Statue

    Their cousin has been “playing peacemaker.”

  • Taco Bell’s Beefy Potato Burrito Has Returned for a Limited-Edition Filling Bite

    Oh, and it's only $1! 🌯

  • Texas Candidate Under Fire for Saying She Doesn’t Want Chinese Immigrants in the U.S.

    In response to the backlash and pulled endorsements, Sery Kim tweeted that she is a "fighter" who "will not back down from speaking the truth" and was being "painted" as anti-Asian

  • Pastor in need of lung transplant after getting COVID-19

    The family of the pastor said he's been in the hospital with COVID-19 for the past 36 days and now will need a lung transplant.

  • NYC Asian attack: Anti-hate crime rally held before court appearance

    An anti-hate rally was held in Manhattan Monday ahead of a court appearance for the man charged in a brutal caught-on-camera attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Manhattan.

  • Early season tips for fantasy baseball success

    April is a tough month for fantasy managers, who have to balance being patient with their players while not missing out on key pickups. Fred Zinkie offers early season guidance.

  • Hero Dog—Named Hero!—Finally Adopted After Saving 5 Other Pups from 'Hoarding Situation'

    The retriever mix will go home after he completes his obedience training program later this week.

  • Democrats pushing 'baseless' lies about Georgia voting law: Guy Benson

    'Outnumbered' panel reacts to MLB pulling the All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's new voting laws.