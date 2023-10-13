Man charged in Tina Satchwell murder inquiry

A man in his 50s who was arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the murder of Tina Satchwell has been charged.

Ms Satchwell was 45 when she was reported missing from her home in Grattan Street in Youghal in March 2017.

Skeletal remains were found at her home in County Cork on Wednesday.

The remains, which have not been identified, were discovered during a search of Ms Satchwell's home on Wednesday evening by gardaí.

The man who has been charged is due to appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court on Saturday morning.