Man charged with torching Pan-African flag flying on pole

In this photo provided by Burning Spear Media, LLC, a damaged Pan-African flag flies outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, July 2, 2022. Earlier in the day, person using a flamethrower set fire to the flag. (Burning Spear Media, LLC via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The man accused of using a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag flying on a pole outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida, was arrested Thursday, police said.

The 19-year-old Tampa man, who is Black, was booked into the Pinellas County jail on a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, according to jail records. Officials have also initiated the process for a risk protection order on the man.

Security video released by the group shows the driver of a white Honda sedan pulling up outside the group's St. Petersburg headquarters Saturday morning, removing a flamethrower from the trunk and shooting a tower of fire at the flag flying about 30 feet (9 meters) above the ground. The group says the man stopped when a worker inside the building yelled at him. The video shows him putting the flamethrower back in the trunk and then driving away. A photo supplied by the group shows the flag with a large hole.

After his arrest, the man told investigators that he burned the flag because he doesn’t like socialists and did not like seeing the “ugly flag” while driving to and from work every day, according to a St. Petersburg police report. Officials said the car in the surveillance video belonged to the man.

The Uhuru Movement is part of the African People’s Socialist Party, which says it is “uniting African people as one people for liberation, social justice, self-reliance and economic development.”

Recommended Stories

  • Global Inflation, Fueled by War in Ukraine, Could Drive 71 Million Into Poverty: UN

    The global food and energy price surges that have resulted from the war in Ukraine could push more than 71 people worldwide into poverty, according to a new report from the UN Development Program. “Poverty, measured by the number of people surviving on less than $3.20 per day, grew faster in the war’s first three months than it did during the first 18 months of the pandemic,” The Washington Post reports, citing George Gray Molina, the U.N. development agency’s chief economist. “As interest rates

  • This Best-Selling $20 Mosquito Repeller on Amazon Is About to Save Your Summer

    Right now, Amazon is taking 25% off the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller. It is top rated by reviewers!

  • Appeals Court Hears Case Arguments That Will Determine DACA Program's Fate

    The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans began hearing arguments Wednesday about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) legality. A coalition of Republican-led states headed by Texas is arguing that Obama-era policy is costing their states hundreds of millions in health care and other costs, NPR reports.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 1-7 July 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Poll shows Brazil's Lula maintaining strong lead in presidential race

    Lula is seen with 45% voter support in a first-round vote, a 14 percentage point lead over his far-right rival, with Bolsonaro up one point from his 30% support level in June. In an expected run-off, Lula, a former president, is seen winning with a narrower 19 percentage point gap - taking 53% of the vote versus 34% for Bolsonaro, the Genial/Quaest poll said. The Genial/Quaest poll also showed that the negative view of Bolsonaro's government stands at 47%, the same result from June, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light increased one percentage point to 26%.

  • Iran insists it seeks lasting nuclear deal after talks with US ally Qatar

    Iran said on Wednesday it sought a strong and lasting nuclear agreement with world powers following talks with U.S. ally Qatar on easing stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Tehran a week after EU-mediated indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Doha failed to break a deadlock hindering efforts to resurrect the nuclear agreement. "We are determined to seek a good, strong and lasting accord, and despite American claims ... we have not raised any demands outside of the nuclear deal," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with Sheikh Mohammed in Tehran.

  • Woman unresponsive after caretaker allegedly left her in hot car to walk around park

    A caretaker is behind bars after leaving her client in a hot car to walk around a park on the Fourth of July, according to an affidavit.

  • U.S. charges two Homeland Security workers in Chinese spying scheme

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged two men tied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a "transnational repression scheme" on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States. Asked for comment, a spokesman for China's embassy in Washington said it was "not aware of the specific situation" but that Beijing "firmly opposes acts by the U.S. that groundlessly malign and smear China." The two men charged were Craig Miller, who has worked as a DHS deportation officer for 15 years in Minnesota, and Derrick Taylor, a retired DHS law enforcement agent now working as a private investigator in California, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

  • Letters: Here's a choice: Don't get pregnant

    Don't get pregnant is the choice overlooked in the abortion debate

  • Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

    A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder for the deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said Tuesday at a press conference.

  • Man lights firework on his head and it explodes into his skull, Texas cops say

    The man had been shooting off fireworks with a friend when one exploded the wrong direction.

  • Dad of Highland Park suspect said he sponsored his son's gun permit application because he thought he wanted to go to the shooting range

    A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed. A 21-year-old suspect has appeared in court.

  • YouTuber gets scam ring in India arrested after hacking into their office's CCTV cameras

    A YouTuber allegedly hacked into the CCTV cameras of an India-based scam ring office and gathered enough evidence of fraud to alert local police, which ultimately led to five arrests. The most recent video uploaded by Scambaiter on Sunday, titled “I Got Scammers ARRESTED On Their CCTV Cameras!”, has garnered nearly a million views at the time of this writing. In the 20-minute clip, viewers are given a look at CCTV footage taken from June 13-24, beginning with video of the alleged scammers at work, posing as Best Buy’s Geek Squad tech support employees, and ending with their arrest by local police in Punjab, India.

  • Man Gets 132 Years For His Role In Home Invasion Where Three Women Were Raped, Three Men Hurt

    A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars for his role in a violent home invasion involving the assault of six people. Giorgio Lakeith Jennings, 33, was sentenced to 132 years of prison, according to a Saturday press release from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. The terms of the sentence required that 126 of those years must be spent without the possibility of parole. The North Memphis man was convicted on 22 felony counts last November for a January 2011

  • Police Arrest Illegal Immigrants after ‘Hero Citizen’ Tipped Off Authorities to Planned Mass Shooting

    Police in Richmond, Va., said a tip from a “hero citizen” helped prevent two illegal immigrants from carrying out a planned shooting at a Fourth of July celebration.

  • Woman arrested for attack on South LA street vendor over weekend

    Authorities arrested India Duerson, a 30-year-old woman, who was wanted in connection with an attack on a local taco vendor in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • Tucker Finds a Way to Blame Women for Young Male Mass Shootings

    Fox NewsOn the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 201

  • Judge denies lawmakers’ challenge to testify for special grand jury in Trump election probe

    Attorneys for Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former state Sen. William Ligon tried to say that legislative privilege protected them from having to testify.

  • Couple who cared for orphaned toddler describe parade shooting aftermath

    Investigators say the gunman took aim and fired 83 rounds at spectators from a rooftop.

  • Police searching for 2 suspects involved in attack at Washington County Days Inn

    Police are searching for two suspects they said were involved in an attack at a Days Inn hotel in Washington County.