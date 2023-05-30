Man charged in Toxic Lounge shooting that injured 6 in October

A man has been charged in connection with a drive-by shooting at an Orlando nightclub last October that injured six people, authorities say.

Cristian Burgos, 25, faces six counts of attempted murder and an additional charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to court records. He was already being held in the Seminole County Jail on a federal gun charge. Burgos is also wanted in a homicide out of Kissimmee.

On Oct. 29, at 2 a.m. deputies responded to the Toxic Lounge, 8204 Crystal Clear Lane, where six people had been shot and injured. No one was killed, but one woman was shot in the head and “gravely injured by her wounds” Sheriff John Mina said at a Tuesday press conference announcing the charges.

About 30 minutes later, deputies were called to Euphoria Hookah Lounge, 1921 Central Florida Parkway, in reference to another shooting. No one was struck or injured in the second incident.

It was tips from the community that led to the new charges filed against Burgos, said OCSO Detective Robert Gautam at the press conference.

Detectives learned that Burgos was connected to a rival nightclub that was outbid by the Toxic Lounge to host YOVNGCHIMI, a Hip-Hop artist, Gautam said. It was also discovered that the Euphoria Hookah Lounge was scheduled to host an after-party for those who attended the Toxic Lounge event.

In January, Burgos was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on gun charges. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took on the case and charged him federally in April.

One of the firearms recovered during his arrest was an AR-15 style rifle used to shoot at the two nightclubs last October. Investigators were additionally able to place him at both shooting scenes.

“We know this type of violence has people concerned in our community, and, frankly, it concerns me as well,” Mina said. “Six people were struck … we could have had multiple killings, we’re thankful that no one passed.”

