Man charged with tractor burglary

May 16—TUPELO — A Tupelo man has been charged with stealing items from a tractor left parked in a field off East Main Street.

Tupelo police were notified May 10 of a theft from an agricultural tractor in the fields north of the 700 block of East Main, behind the Motel 6. The victim reported that computer electronics had been taken from a John Deere tractor. The suspect damaged the tractor during the theft.

Officers located several suspects in the area of East Main Street and Veterans Boulevard under the bridge. The purloined items were found in a backpack and inside a tent owned by Kaleb Grant Brown, 19, of Tupelo. He was arrested and charged with grand larceny

During his initial appearance the following day, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set Brown's bond at $5,000.

