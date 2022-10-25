Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary

Oct. 25—VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit.

Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny, and third-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $25,050 and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on Nov. 14.

The affidavit supporting Williams' arrest provides the following details:

Last Nov. 25, police received a call from the manager of the Tractor Supply on Talcottville Road early in the morning.

He said the chain-link fence behind the store had been cut and several items stolen from the yard.

The manager further explained to officers at the scene how the alarm had gone off twice that night.

The first time, around midnight, he responded and found a cat wandering in the yard.

When the alarm went off again around 4:15 a.m., he figured it was something similar and drove there on his own without calling the police at first.

That's when he found the cut in the fence and discovered a snowblower and two mini bikes worth about $2,500 missing, the manager said.

There weren't any surveillance cameras in the yard, and the cameras at the front of the store didn't capture any unusual activity, he added.

However, as police were at the scene, they located a silver necklace on the ground just inside the cut fence.

It was seized as evidence and DNA swabs were later sent to the state forensic laboratory. The DNA belonged to Williams.

Williams is also already facing charges related to a different burglary from Scranton Powersports.

He is accused of stealing two all-terrain vehicles in that case.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.