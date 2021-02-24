Man charged after traffic stop for improper use of blue lights

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·2 min read

Feb. 24—William Combs, 28, Richmond, was charged with improper use of blue lights, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two gms of methamphetamine/enhancement/first offense), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/enhancement/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after Richmond police arrested him on Monday.

According to a citation, an officer observed a vehicle with blue lights displayed on the rear of the vehicle. Another officer said they watched Combs get into the driver's seat, and he had an active warrant for contempt of court, libel, slander, and resistance to order. An officer then made a traffic stop, and Combs was the driver of the vehicle. Dispatch advised Combs had an active warrant. Combs was asked to exit the vehicle and placed under arrest.

While searching Combs, an officer found a baggie in Comb's left front pocket. The baggie contained a folded piece of paper with a crystal-like substance inside the officer allegedly suspected to be methamphetamine. Combs allegedly told the officer he had some "ice" on his person. He also said he wanted a lawyer and would not talk to officers. After searching the vehicle, an officer located a Glock 43 handgun in the center console and numerous rounds, and three loaded magazines.

An officer also found a camouflage "Puma" bag in front of the center console, which contained a folded piece of paper with gray and white residue suspected to be heroin. Also located in the bag was a 100-gram scale weight, a scale with residue, and several baggies. An officer found a bottle of Miralax, which is a crystal-like substance used to cut methamphetamine. All of the items are allegedly commonly used with drug trafficking.

Upon obtaining a criminal record for Combs, the citation states he was found to be a convicted felon. Combs also had a suspended operator's license. Combs was then arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

* Aaron Noland, 28, Tyner, Ky, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting up to $500). An arrest warrant for third-degree burglary.

* Jesse Dalton, 37, Winchester, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an illegal substance (189A.010(1C)/first offense/aggravated circumstances).

* Kelly Bowden, 43, Tyner, Ky, failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

