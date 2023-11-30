Man charged with trafficking a child, and updates on two other Sheboygan County criminal cases

The exterior of the Sheboygan County Courthouse as seen, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — A multitude of felony cases have been filed in Sheboygan County since August, including for drug charges, public endangerment and domestic abuse.

Among these cases are three filings involving alleged homicide, alleged memorial theft after being accused of a child’s death and alleged sex trafficking.

Here is more about these three cases.

Woman accused of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle

On Sept. 4, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix registered to Makita M. Jones drove of a cliff into Lake Michigan. The crash resulted in the death of Angela Williams, 37, and injuries inflicted to Jones, now 26.

Jones was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, knowingly operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license causing death and two counts of bail jumping.

At about 11:30 p.m. that night, officers arrived at the area where North Avenue curves into North Third Street in northeast Sheboygan, according to the criminal complaint. Jones’ car was overturned and partially submerged in the water.

Officers found Williams pinned on the passenger’s side of the car.

Before going to the hospital, Jones talked to officers, saying the women had just left a bar and while she had been driving the car at some point, Williams had been driving when they crashed. She told officers at some point during the crash, Williams had flown over her to the passenger side, the complaint said.

In the hospital, when told her story would need to be backed by video evidence, Jones reportedly changed her story, saying she was the one driving.

During her initial 911 call, Jones said she tried to give Williams CPR and said she was “gonna be like a murderer.”

At the hospital, Jones told officers she met Williams at a bar with both women’s partners. Jones told officers she had been drinking. When officers found the bar, the bartender reported Jones had drank two pints of brandy and Coke at about 10 p.m.

Williams’ fiancé told officers the group went to Jones’ boyfriend’s house after the bar when Jones got back in the car, wanting to go back to the bar. Williams got in the passenger’s seat, and they left with “squealing” wheels, according to the complaint.

According to airbag data reported in the complaint, five seconds before the airbag was deployed, the vehicle was traveling 85 mph and the brake was applied. One second before deployment, the car was traveling 45 mph. Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

Jones was previously found guilty on April 26, 2022, of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Jones could face up to about 44 years in prison if found guilty of the current charges.

53-year-old man accused of trafficking a child

Oct. 27, Felix A. Patton, 53, was charged in Sheboygan County with trafficking of a child, third-degree sexual assault and human trafficking.

In the criminal complaint, Patton is alleged to have forced Victim 1, born in 2003, to perform sexual acts on men. Victim 1 said starting around April 2021, numerous people gave her crack cocaine, got her hooked on the drug and told her it was good for her.

For three to four months, the complaint alleged Patton controlled her and told her to “walk the streets” in Milwaukee as well as perform sexual acts arranged by Patton at various residences. In exchange for the acts, she was given cocaine.

She said she was never allowed to keep any of the money or drugs that came from the encounters with the men. She was given cocaine three times a week and before the sexual encounters, the complaint said.

Victim 1 told law enforcement Patton and other men who gave her drugs knew she was 17.

She also told law enforcement Patton had unwanted sex with her in a hotel one day. She said she feared him and was afraid of what he’d do if he got mad as he often had a handgun.

On March 6, 2022, Patton was stopped in a car by law enforcement. Victim 2 was also in the car.

Victim 2 told officers she had been forced by Patton to go on “dates” and perform sexual acts with men for money. According to the complaint, she had attempted to leave Patton but feared for her safety.

The complaint lists multiple texts and data gathered from Google to confirm the alleged payment for sexual activities and trips to and from Milwaukee.

If found guilty, Patton could face up to 75 years in prison.

Man accused of stealing the memorial cross of 4-year-old killed in car crash

On Aug. 17, Sheboygan police began investigating the theft of a memorial cross placed at the location Cordelia Kuether, 4, was killed by a vehicle on April 12.

In May, Nathan D. Heitzmann, 24, was charged with knowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing death and homicide by vehicular use-control substance in relation to the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, Heitzmann is suspected to have failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a van in the intersection. In the complaint it said Heitzmann claimed to have not seen the car until it was too late, and the crash was his fault.

Kuether, her mother and two other children had stopped to pet a dog. The owner of the dog, mother and other two children survived the crash with various injuries.

On Aug. 21, Heitzmann was charged with theft of movable property valuing less than or equal to $2,500 and bail jumping.

Sheboygan police received information the memorial cross for Kuether, placed on private property, was stolen by Heitzmann and witnesses allegedly saw him with the cross.

On Aug. 13, one witness was talking to Heitzmann when he saw the cross in Heitzmann’s backpack, according to the complaint. Heitzmann allegedly told the witness he had taken it for himself. Another witness confronted Heitzmann about the cross and was told something similar, the complaint said.

On Aug. 18, Heitzmann allegedly told an officer he had no idea what happened to the cross and on the way to the station made a “spontaneous comment” asking if the officer was sure Heitzmann’s brother didn’t take the cross because he had told Heitzmann he was sick of looking at it.

Sept. 19, Heitzmann plead not guilty to the theft and bail jumping.

