Man charged with trafficking heroin

Jul. 10—David Dunaway, 45, of Booneville, was charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia after Richmond police locating him at the Country Side Inn.

After officer's arrived at the scene, Dunaway, who had an active warrant, agreed to speak with them. According to the citation, there were two syringes in the room.

Another individual in the room also agreed to speak with the officers.

According to a citation, when asked if there was anything in the room the officers should be aware of, Dunaway said, "That is what I wanted to talk to you about."

Dunaway said there might be a little meth and marijuana and gave the officers consent to search the room, and said the drugs belonged to him.

Officers located a black zip up pouch with a piece of cellophane hanging out of it. The cellophane contained a white crystalline substance weighing around 12.16 gross grams of suspected methamphetamine. In a cigarette pack, officers located a marijuana joint. On the nightstand, officers found two bags containing a small amount of marijuana.

Dunaway said he did not realize he has as much meth as he did, according to the citation.

When officers asked how long the amount of meth would last him, Dunaway replied, "I'd never use all of that," and claimed someone gave it to him.

Officers also located a broken glass pipe with a straw taped to it with residue on the table next to the window.

Dunaway was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man faces five charges after traffic stop

Charles Carroll, 54, of Richmond, was charged with no registration plates, first-offense failure of owner to maintain required insurance, second-offense driving on a DUI suspended license, menacing, and second-degree disorderly conduct after sheriff's deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office noticed Carroll's tags were expired.

The deputy activated their emergency lights after Carroll turned into Battlefield Apartments on Berea Road.

Carroll's truck continued through the back parking lot and to the back of the apartments. He stopped the truck and stepped out immediately heading towards his apartment.

Deputies told Carroll to stay in the truck, and he replied, "F**K you, I am at my house, and I don't have to do anything," the citation states.

Carroll did not comply with deputies' requests and would walk away, cuss at law enforcement, and yell. Deputies told the above he would be detained due to his aggressive behavior, and he repeatedly did not comply.

According to the citation, the deputy took a step back, drew his taser, and said he would use it if Carroll did not comply. Carroll complied, and deputies continued their investigation regarding the traffic stop.

They placed Carroll in the vehicle who apparently struggled. He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Richmond woman arrested after attempting to burglarize deceased man

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a home on Vescio Street and made contact with a caller who advised someone was inside his father's deceased home. According to the citation, the caller said no one should be inside or around the residence.

Officers with Richmond Police Department were able to locate Melissa Malicote, 52, of Richmond, who was in the backyard. When asked why she was there, she said she was going to do some work and clean up around the pond. At that point, the citation states she was read her Miranda Rights and consented to questions.

According to the citation, Malicote told officers she was there to write a letter to the deceased homeowner due to not being paid for work she had done previously for him. When asked by officers why she was in the backyard and would continue to work despite not being paid, she said the deceased loved his pond and liked it to be clean.

On the back porch, officers located a set of pruning shears and fresh pry marks on the back door. The pruning shears fit inside of the fresh pry marks left on the door frame, the citation states. The officer also located a knife in the above's purse with the tip freshly broken off. The tip of the knife was located on the bottom of the door frame on the back door.

Malicote said she was aware the homeowner was deceased, because she was one of the parties present when the homeowner died.

The citation states, while under arrest, Malicote uttered "something to the effect of, 'So how am I supposed to get paid for all the work I have done?'"

She was charged with second-degree attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools. She was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Christie Reed, 44, Richmond, first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).