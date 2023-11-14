Man charged with transporting ‘undocumented aliens’, linked to St. Johns County deputy’s death

The United States Attorney’s Office announced on Tues., Nov. 14, that a Mexican National was arrested and charged with transporting “undocumented aliens.”

During an investigation by Homeland Security and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Olidier Roblero-Perez, 34, Mexico, was found to have transported three Mexican “undocumented aliens” from southwest Florida to St. Johns County to work at a farm in the area.

The arrest comes after investigators learned the suspect has been linked to events related to the death of a St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputy back in May.

Roblero-Perez was first encountered by deputies at a motel in St. Augustine while investigating a deadly incident involving Virjilio Aguilar-Mendez, 18, an “undocumented alien” from Guatemala. Mendez was struggling with officers who attempted to arrest him for “suspicious behavior”.

During the struggle, Sgt. Michael Kunovich, a 25-year veteran of SJSO, collapsed and then died after being taken to Flagler Hospital.

Mendez is facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of an officer and resisting an officer with violence, according to documents filed with the St. Johns County Clerk.

Homeland Security Investigations later learned that Roblero-Perez and the two “undocumented aliens” from Mexico were staying at a motel in Moultrie, Georgia, the attorney’s office said. Once again, Roblero-Perez transported the two between the motel and a farm. He was collecting and distributing their pay in cash.

