Man charged in triple homicide was father of two victims, boyfriend of the other, DA says

Kyle J. Tyler, 32, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder linked to the deaths of a woman and two children last week in a fire at this house at 916 S.W. Warren Ave.

The man charged Wednesday in a Topeka triple homicide committed last week was the father of two of the victims and the boyfriend of the other, says Shawnee District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Kyle J. Tyler, 32, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of aggravated arson, Kagay said.

The charges are linked to a fire the morning of Jan. 20 that killed Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, and her daughters Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, all of Topeka.

Kansas law defines first-degree murder in the commission of a felony as homicide resulting from the commission, attempt to commit or escape from an inherently dangerous felony.

More:Shantell R. Spranger, 20, dies of injuries suffered in a Dec. 26 fire at her Topeka home

Kyle Tyler was found on house's rear deck

Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. Jan. 20 to the house where Fitzpatrick and the Tylers lived at 916 S.W. Warren Avenue, Kagay said.

Warren Avenue is seven blocks west of S.W. MacVicar Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully involved in flames, with the three victims inside and Kyle Tyler fully clothed on the rear deck, Kagay said.

"Preliminary results indicated that all three victims likely died as a result of smoke inhalation," Kagay said. "Firefighters were able to extinguish the major fire on the upper floors of the residence as well as a second fire that had been started in the basement of the residence."

More:Matthew J. Dennon, 64, identified as victim of Dec. 11 fatal house fire near Tecumseh

Kyle Tyler being held on $1 million bond

Kyle Tyler was taken to a Topeka hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation "and was later determined to be a resident of the house along with his girlfriend and two children, ages 1 and 9," Kagay said.

Kyle Tyler was subsequently released from the hospital and arrested, he said.

He was being held Thursday on a $1 million bond, Kagay said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Murder charges filed in Topeka fire deaths of woman and her daughters