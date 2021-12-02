Man charged in triple homicide at Norfolk’s Young Terrace is competent to stand trial, attorney says

A 19-year-old man charged with killing three women and injuring two others during a shooting at a Norfolk public housing complex last month has been determined to be competent to stand trial, according to his attorney.

A public defender who initially represented Ziontay Palmer asked a judge to order a competency evaluation a week after the Nov. 3 shooting at Young Terrace.

Assistant Public Defender Armon Pollack said he was concerned Palmer didn’t understand the nature of the proceedings against him. The judge agreed to order an evaluation and appointed a psychologist to interview Palmer at the Norfolk City Jail, where he’s been held without bond since his arrest hours after the shooting.

A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the results — as well as any steps to be taken in the event he was ruled incompetent — but was cancelled after the psychologist determined Palmer is competent, said Eric Korslund, a private defense attorney recently hired to represent him.

To be competent to stand trial, defendants must be able to understand the proceedings they face and to assist in their own defense. The most common competency issues stem from mental illness and intellectual disability.

For those found to be incompetent, the court typically orders that they be provided whatever services, treatment or education are needed to restore competency. It is rare for a court to determine that a person’s competency cannot be restored.

A competency ruling is different and separate from the issue of sanity, which defendants can raise as a legal defense. Whether Palmer was sane at the time of the incident hasn’t been addressed. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Cynthia Collard, the prosecutor handling the case, said sanity questions can’t be raised until a case makes its way to the Circuit Court level.

Palmer’s next court date is Jan. 11, when he’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing. If a judge decides there’s sufficient evidence against him, the case will then be sent to a grand jury for consideration.

Palmer is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and several firearm charges.

Police said Palmer first shot a 19-year-old woman he was in a relationship with, and then shot four others who came to her aid. Palmer and the 19-year-old share a child together, according to a document in his court file.

Three of the women died at the scene. The 19-year-old and another woman survived.

Those killed are Nicole Lovewine, 45, the mother of the 19-year-old; Lovewine’s partner, Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sara Costine, 44. All three lived at Young Terrace.

