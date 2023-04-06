Man charged with triple murder after cops find 3 dead bodies at a Western Kentucky home

A man in Western Kentucky has been charged with three counts of murder after deputies found three dead bodies at a home in Vine Grove, according to Kentucky State Police.

Breckinridge County sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on High Plains Road around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check. That’s when they found two of the victims inside the home, according to KSP. The third victim was outside the home. The victims suffered their fatal injuries from blunt force trauma.

The victims were identified as Audrey Whealan, 77, Michelle Whealan, 51, and Doss Smothers, 58, all of Vine Grove, according to KSP.

Two dead dogs were also found on the property, according to KSP.

Tyler Wehmeyer, 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder, two counts of evidence tampering and two counts of second-degree cruelty to animals, KSP said. Wehmeyer admitted to killing the three victims and two dogs, according to his arrest citation. KSP said Wehmeyer was arrested at the residence.

Wehmeyer’s listed address is on High Plains Road in Breckinridge County, according to his arrest citation.

Wehmeyer was being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center Thursday, KSP said.