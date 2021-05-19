Man charged in triple murder questions COVID-19 court closures, claims violation of rights

May 18—A man accused of killing three people who has been awaiting trial for three years is asking the state Supreme Court whether pandemic-related court closures have infringed upon his — and others' — constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Sergio Correa, charged with brutally murdering three members of the Lindquist family in Griswold and setting their home on fire with his sister in 2017, was arrested in 2018 and has been held in lieu of a $3.5 million bond since.

His case was set to go to trial on March 16, 2020, but the state's chief court administrator announced just a few days before that jury trials statewide would be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Correa and his defense team, public defenders Joseph Lopez and Corrie-Ann L. Mainville, have continuously pushed for a speedy jury trial. Multiple motions for speedy trials have been denied.

Documents filed in the state Supreme Court on May 14 by Correa and his attorneys say that "the indefinite suspension of jury trials in this state not only tramples upon the speedy trial and due process rights of every criminal defendant awaiting trial, but also the rights of every victim to a timely disposition of the case."

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced that all COVID-19 restrictions statewide will be lifted beginning on Thursday.

In June 2020, a Superior Court judge denied Correa's motion for a speedy trial, saying the right to life of all the parties involved in a trial had to be protected during the pandemic.

In the newly filed documents, Correa and his attorneys attest that continued suspension of jury trials while the rest of the state reopens "threatens the very heart of our justice system" and question whether Correa's right to a speedy jury trial has been unfairly impacted by the indefinite suspension of such trials, which has prevented a trial date from even being set.

Court documents say that Correa "has repeatedly asserted his right to a speedy trial and requested alternative relief, ranging from reduction in bond, a change of venue to a space where a socially distant jury trial can be accommodated and a dismissal of the charges against him."

New London Superior Court Judge Hunchu Kwak earlier this month denied another motion for a speedy trial.

Kwak said that, due to the ongoing pandemic, he could not immediately approve a motion for a speedy trial or set a trial date. He said when the court is able to resume trials, Correa's case is at the top of the list and he is hopeful the case may go to trial in September.

The documents were submitted to the state Supreme Court by Lopez, Mainville and Supervisory Assistant Public Defender Pamela S. Nagy.

Correa faces multiple charges, including three counts of murder, arson and home invasion.

