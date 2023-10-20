Man charged in Trotwood pursuit, crash that injured passenger to spend more than a year in prison

Oct. 19—A man charged after a police pursuit and crash that seriously injured a passenger in the vehicle will spend more than a year in prison

Alexander Michael Gooley, 20, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof to nine months for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and six months for vehicular assault, to be served consecutively, in addition to up to two years of parole, according to sentencing documents filed Thursday.

Gooley also lost his driver's license for three years, retroactive to the April 8 crash date and agreed to pay restitution totaling $6,696 to the owner of the vehicle he was driving and his passenger who was injured in the crash.

Charges of leaving the scene of an accident where someone was seriously harmed, obstructing official business, aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI were dismissed as part of the agreement, according to court documents.

Gooley was driving a vehicle shortly after 10:15 p.m. April 8 when he tried to elude a police officer who initiated a traffic stop, according to his indictment.

He was headed east in a 2012 Chevrolet on East Worley Avenue and turned right to go south on North Sunrise Avenue when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.

Gooley reportedly had a blood-alcohol content between 0.096 and 0.204, court documents said. Ohio's legal driving limit is 0.08.

Gooley and an 18-year-old passenger, a Dayton woman, ran away after the crash. Another passenger, an 18-year-old Trotwood woman, was seriously injured, court documents said, and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital along with Gooley, who suffered minor injuries.

The passenger who ran from the crash was indicted for failure to stop after a nonpublic road accident and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor. The felony charge was dropped when she pleaded guilty last month to obstructing official business and was sentenced to time served, according to a sentencing document filed Thursday.