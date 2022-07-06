Man charged with trying to break into home at Hilton Head gated community, police say

A 19-year-old man was charged with felony burglary Tuesday after police say he tried to break into a home in a Hilton Head gated community over the Fourth of July weekend.

Anthony Phillips, 19, of Hilton Head was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, jail records show.

Deputies were called out to the home in Hilton Head Plantation around 2 a.m. July 2. Phillips allegedly tried to force his way into the home via a door, but was unable to get inside, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. No one was home at the time.

First-degree burglary is a felony in South Carolina and, if convicted, Phillips could face 15 years to life in prison, according to the S.C. Code of Laws.

As of Wednesday, Phillips was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort and an attorney had not been appointed for him, jail and court records show.

