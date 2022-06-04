Man charged with trying to give insurance company fake medical bill after being in a car accident

A Gwinnett County man is being charged with fraud after police say he tried to steal money from his insurance company.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said Friday that Kevin Hyde, 53, was involved in a car accident in February 2021.

After that accident, King says Hyde submitted a fake medical bill to his insurance company to try and get money from them.

King says that special agents with the Criminal Investigations Division in his office investigated the medical bill and determined that it was not real.

Earlier this week, King was charged with insurance fraud and forgery.

