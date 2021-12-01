Man charged with trying to lure 12-year-old girl into his car in Brooklyn

A Queens man has been accused of trying to lure a preteen girl into his car as she walked home from school in Brooklyn, cops said Tuesday.

The 12-year-old victim was near the intersection of Essex St. and Dumont Ave. in East New York about 2:25 p.m. Monday when she was confronted by Verlon Thomas, 36, who was sitting in his vehicle, police said.

He offered her a free ride home, then ordered her to “get into my car” as he pleasured himself in front of her, cops said.

The girl ran off, and a call to 911 brought police to the scene.

Cops tracked the man’s car using surveillance cameras and license plate readers, police said. On Tuesday, they arrested Thomas, who lives in Lindenwood, about a mile and a half away from the Brooklyn scene.

Police charged him with luring a child. He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.