Man charged after trying to rob man at gunpoint outside Manchester nightclub, police say
Feb. 16—A Manchester man faces attempted armed robbery and other charges after police say he tried to rob a man at gunpoint outside a Queen City nightclub early Sunday.
According to police, at 1 a.m. Sunday officers were in the area of the Dubai Night Club at 253 Wilson St. when a man approached them to report an attempted robbery.
According to police, the victim said he was leaving the nightclub with some friends when a man exited a BMW, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded that he give him his belongings.
The victim ran away from the man, who police said eventually got back in the BMW and left the area.
Police later located a car matching the description givent by the victim and attempted to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit took place, with the BMW reaching speeds greater than 60 mph, double the posted speed limit, police said.
Officers stopped the car in the area of Wilson and Merrimack streets, police said, and officers said the driver matched the description of the suspect in the attempted robbery.
The driver, identified as Venant Sinabuhamagaye, 19, was arrested on charges of armed robbery (attempted), reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating without a valid license.
Sinabuhamagaye was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.