Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park

A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her.

Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.

After police say he attacked her her, Calhoun ran from the home before officers arrived.

The next day, Calhoun once again approached his ex-girlfriend at the park with their infant child. As she tried to speed away from the park and Calhoun, police say he fired several shots into her car. Luckily, they were not injured.

On Thursday, Calhoun tried to escape police by taking a Greyhound bus to an undisclosed location in Alabama. He was ultimately arrested in Columbus, Ga., which is on the Alabama border.

While he was on the bus, authorities found a weapon on him.

He was brought back to Henry County where he is now being held on a laundry list of charges that include:

Aggravated stalking

Two counts of aggravated assault

Battery - family violence

Robbery by sudden snatching

Theft by taking

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies

Obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call

“Thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured. In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

