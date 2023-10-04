Man charged in Tupac Shakur’s killing to make first court appearance following Las Vegas arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Duane “Keefe D” Davis who is charged with murder in the shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur will make his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning following his arrest in the decades-old murder case.

Davis, 60, a self-described gang member was arrested at his Henderson home on Friday, Sept. 29 after a grand jury indicted him for murder with the use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. He is scheduled to be arraigned in a Las Vegas Justice courtroom at 8:30 a.m.

8NewsNow.com will carry live stream coverage from the courtroom.

While Davis was a suspect in the murder case for years, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said they lacked the evidence needed to make an arrest and a solid prosecutable case. However, that changed in 2018 when Davis, who was promoting his book, began doing interviews about the night of Shakur’s shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. Skakur died six days later.

LVMPD Lt. Jason Johannson said Davis’ own admissions about his involvement in the crime during those interviews as well as witness statements, and a search of Davis’ home, provided the evidence needed.

Shakur was gunned down in a car on Flamingo Boulevard, just east of the Las Vegas Strip by a person in a vehicle that pulled up alongside the vehicle with Shakur and record executive Suge Knight.

Tupac Shakur was sitting in the front passenger seat when he was shot on Sept. 6, 1996. (KLAS)

Davis, a front-seat passenger in the suspect vehicle, allegedly handed a gun to a backseat passenger who started firing. Davis is the only remaining person alive out of the four people who were in the shooter’s vehicle.

Police said the shooting was a retaliatory attack on Shakur and Davis was “the shot caller” following a fight earlier in the evening when Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang, and Davis’ nephew, who was a backseat passenger in the vehicle with Davis.

Davis is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is expected to hold a news conference after the arraignment.

