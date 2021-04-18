Man charged twice for dealing

Apr. 17—WILLIMANTIC — This month, city police twice arrested a Willimantic man for selling drugs out of his home.

According to a release issued Friday, the Willimantic Police Department arrested Javier Ramos, 55, on April 1 and April 16 for drug-related charges.

Police said the department's detective division received numerous complaints in March and April about the sale of narcotics from an apartment within the Nathan Hale Terrace housing development on Holbrook Avenue.

A subsequent investigation revealed Ramos was the source of these narcotics sales, the release said.

On April 1, the police department served a search warrant on Ramos's apartment.

"At that time we located 'crack' cocaine, fentanyl, facsimile firearms, live ammunition, cash, and drug paraphernalia," Lt. Charles Miller wrote.

