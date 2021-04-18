Man charged twice for dealing

Claire Galvin, The Chronicle, Willimantic, Conn.
·1 min read

Apr. 17—WILLIMANTIC — This month, city police twice arrested a Willimantic man for selling drugs out of his home.

According to a release issued Friday, the Willimantic Police Department arrested Javier Ramos, 55, on April 1 and April 16 for drug-related charges.

Police said the department's detective division received numerous complaints in March and April about the sale of narcotics from an apartment within the Nathan Hale Terrace housing development on Holbrook Avenue.

A subsequent investigation revealed Ramos was the source of these narcotics sales, the release said.

On April 1, the police department served a search warrant on Ramos's apartment.

"At that time we located 'crack' cocaine, fentanyl, facsimile firearms, live ammunition, cash, and drug paraphernalia," Lt. Charles Miller wrote.

MAN IS CHARGED, Page 4

Recommended Stories

  • Navalny's doctor: Putin critic 'could die at any moment'

    A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death. Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys. Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that “action must be taken immediately.”

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Black Lives Matter founder breaks down in interview over right-wing attacks on her new home

    Patrisse Khan-Cullors described the scrutiny over her home as a “racist and sexist” attack by “right-wing media”.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • Cuba's new leaders won't have 'historical legacy' as a shield in post-Castro world, scholar says

    For the first time in 60 years, Cuba will soon be without a Castro in a formal, day-to-day leadership position. Raúl Castro, the younger brother of the late Fidel Castro, confirmed Friday that he's stepping down from his role as the leader of the country's Communist Party, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel expected to take on double duties, as the Castro brothers did before him. The younger Castro, who is 90, is poised to remain an influential figure on the island, but he likely won't interfere with daily governance, The New York Times notes. That means a new era is on the horizon, as Cuba faces challenges from both the coronavirus and a struggling economy. The next generation of leadership could allow for more free-market activity, a path that's not completely new for Cuba; Raúl, who is considered more pragmatic than his brother, began the process of implementing some reforms following Fidel's death in 2011, but it's been a slow grind. There's no guarantee a new regime will change that — Richard Feinberg, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, told Al Jazeera that he thinks it's the "worst possible moment" for reforms because the government has "no money." That said, urgency may rule the day in a post-Castro world. Arturo Lopez-Levy, the author of Raul Castro and the New Cuba: A Close-Up View of Change and an assistant professor at Holy Names University, told Al Jazeera that, unlike the brothers, their successors will have to "rely on performance — not on historical legacy — to exercise power and as a source of legitimacy." Read more at The New York Times and Al Jazeera. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planThe question that will decide the Chauvin caseYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters disapprove of Meghan Markle, poll shows

    Respondents’ preference in 2020 election is good indicator of opinion of royals embroiled in controversy

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Squad members and Anti-Trump Republicans spend $70k on private security following riots

    Lawmakers spending on protection in wake of 6 January Capitol riot revealed in FEC filings

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Elliott would love to find a way to be different at Richmond

    Like many drivers in NASCAR’s top series, Chase Elliott had a hard time figuring out the best way to navigate the layout at Richmond Raceway when he first raced on the track. Elliott still isn't sure what to make of the track that appears twice on the schedule in NASCAR's premier series. “The driving at Richmond is honestly very straight forward,” the reigning series champion said this week.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • 2 more bodies pulled from lift boat that capsized in gulf; 9 people still missing

    Rescue divers searching the Seacor Power, a commercial vessel that capsized earlier this week off Louisiana, have pulled two more bodies from the lift boat’s engine room. The Coast Guard would not release their names but confirmed Donjon Marine commercial divers found the crew members unresponsive on Friday, the fourth straight day of search efforts. Prior to the tragic discovery, some had ...

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Czech police hunt two men with names matching Skripal suspects

    The Czech police have issued a wanted notice for Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, the two Russian intelligence agents wanted in the UK for the 2018 attempted poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. At the same time the Czech government announced it was expelling 18 Russian diplomats from Prague in connection with two explosions at an ammunition dump in 2014 that killed two people. Although the Czech police only said Petrov and Boshirov were wanted in connection with a “serious crime” the wanted notice said the two men were in the Czech Republic from October 11 to 16, 2014. On October 16 a massive blast ripped through an ammunition dump in the town of Vrbetice, killing two people and causing massive amounts of damage. Another explosion occurred at the same facility in December. According to the Czech authorities, all the 18 diplomats, who now have 48 hours to leave the country, are members of either the GRU, Russia’s foreign military intelligence agency, or the SVR, the foreign intelligence agency.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • Second body pulled from water as 11 remain missing on capsized boat off Gulf Coast

    The search for survivors continues.

  • A Minnesota man attacked a store employee over a mask policy then dragged a police officer with his vehicle and struck him with a hammer, police say

    Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, closed his truck window on a police officer reaching through it, then sped off, according to a criminal complaint.

  • Land Rover driver at Prince Philip's funeral spent week ensuring he could drive at correct speed

    The servicemen in charge of the specially modified Land Rover carrying the body of the Duke of Edinburgh spent the past week making sure they could drive “at the correct speed”. And, no wonder, as leading the vehicle on its way to the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on foot were the most senior members of the Armed Forces and the Band of the Grenadier Guards. Corporal Louis Murray was behind the wheel, with Corporal Craig French, as Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, both 29 years old, alongside him. The two staff instructors from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers had been picked “on a coin-toss” from a group of four who had been training for the purpose and were described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands”. Cpl French said it was his job to “ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.” “We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature.