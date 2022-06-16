Man charged with two felonies in accidental shooting in Superior

Jun. 15—A man arrested Saturday in connection with an accidental shooting was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Angel Serratos, 22, is now set for a preliminary hearing on June 27. He is free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, Serratos was at a small party in his apartment at 1995 E. Coalton Road in Superior early Saturday morning.

Witnesses said two handguns and an "AR style" rifle were on the table unloaded with their magazines next to them.

According to the affidavit, some people at the party were playing with the guns and pointing them when Serratos shot a 21-year-old man in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital by two people at the party before being airlifted to another hospital. He was transported in critical condition but is expected to survive after surgery to stabilize him, according to a release.

Serratos fled the scene with the weapon, but was later arrested without incident at his parents' home in Commerce City. The handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

Serratos told police the victim said he had never handled a gun and asked to see the weapon. After that, the victim asked Serratos how someone would use the gun in a robbery.

Serratos said he pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, believing the gun to be unloaded.

Serratos said he had been drinking at the party, though a blood draw at the time of his arrest showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.

One witness said they heard Serratos say, "Did I just shoot you?" to the victim, while another said they saw someone else at the party load the handgun without Serratos or the victim noticing.

Serratos has no other criminal history in Colorado other than a traffic infraction, according to online court records.